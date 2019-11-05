Karachi cools down as temperatures drop

Karachi, winter is upon us.

The city temperatures are expected to fall to 18 to 20 degrees Centigrade on November 7 as Cyclone Maha is passing by, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The cyclone is 675km away from the city.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said, “Winds at the speed of 160 to 180 kilometers per hour are expected to blow as the cyclone comes close.” He, however, assured that the cyclone poses no threat to Karachi.

It is currently moving towards east and is expected to head towards India’s Gujrat on Wednesday, he told SAMAA TV.