Friday, November 22, 2019
HOME > Local

Karachi commissioner orders undergrounding all TV cables

7 mins ago
Karachi commissioner orders undergrounding all TV cables

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani ordered on Friday cable operators underground all TV cables across the megapolis.

The directives were issued during a meeting between Commissioner Shallwani and representatives of the Cable Operators Association of Pakistan at the commissioner’s office.

Cable operators were asked to remove all cables from K-Electric poles and shift them below the ground within a month.

Commissioner Shallwani said a no objection certificate had already been issued to cable operators for transferring their wire networks.

He said TV cables on KE poles were a safety hazard and marred the beauty of the city.

The meeting decided that cable operators would take K-Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited on-board while undergrounding their networks.

The Karachi commissioner informed the operators that they would be responsible for restoration of actual condition of roads and footpaths after completion of their work.

COAP Chairman Khalid Arain assured the commissioner of their support and timely completion of the undergrounding work.

