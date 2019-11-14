Thursday, November 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours

5 hours ago
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours

The commissioner of Karachi announced during a meeting on Wednesday that all billboards across the city will be taken down within 24 hours.

The meeting was led by Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani. Members of the local government and local administrators were also present.

Shalwani said that all the billboards that have surfaced in the megapolis are illegal and have been installed without permission.

Last month, the Supreme Court had passed an order to remove billboards from all public properties across the country. The ban is also applicable in cantonment areas, on the land of government offices, and in housing societies.

The boards, however, had surfaced again across the city. The commissioner said that all the billboards should be removed as soon as possible otherwise strict action will be taken.

