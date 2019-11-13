‘JUI-F to block national highways as part of Plan B’

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl will block national highways on Wednesday as part of its “Plan B” against the government, a party official told SAMAA Digital.

“The Sindh-Balochistan border will be blocked from 12pm noon,” said a member of the JUI-F’s Sindh chapter who requested anonymity.

Earlier on Tuesday, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that their “Plan B” against the government would come into effect from Wednesday.

“We are going towards Plan B,” the JUI-F chief said. He told his supporters at the Islamabad sit-in that details of the plan would be shared with them by their provincial leaders Wednesday.

Fazl, who has been sitting in Islamabad along with thousands of his supporters since October 31, asked participants of the Islamabad sit-in to fully participate in the plan.

“We won’t go to our homes, cities or villages,” the JUI-F leader said. “Those who are sitting at homes should also come out and participate in Plan B.”