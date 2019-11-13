JUI-F to block main highways as part of ‘Plan B’

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam will block main highways and roads across the country as part of its “Plan B” against the government, Maulana Attaur Rehman, the brother of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, announced Wednesday.

Addressing participants of Islamabad sit-in, Maulana Rehman said their workers would block the GT Road from Peshawar to Rawalpindi, the Indus Highway in Bannu, Shahrae Resham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jacobabad Highway (Sindh-Balochistan border city) and other main roads across the country.

The JUI-F workers will now peacefully disperse from Islamabad and head to their cities to implement the party’s “Plan B”.

JUI-F Sindh leader Khalid Mehmood Soomro said his party would block Ghotki-Punjab Highway, Rohri-Multan Motorway, Hub River Road on Thursday.

Workers from Sukkur would reach Rohri-Multan Motorway at 2pm on Thursday, Soomro added.

On Tuesday, Fazl had announced that their “Plan B” against the government would come into effect Wednesday.

“We are going towards Plan B,” the JUI-F chief had said. He told his supporters at the Islamabad sit-in that details of the plan would be shared with them by their provincial leaders.

Fazl, who had been sitting in Islamabad along with thousands of his supporters since October 31, asked participants of the Islamabad sit-in to fully participate in the plan.

“We won’t go to our homes, cities or villages,” the JUI-F leader said. “Those who are sitting at homes should also come out and participate in Plan B.”