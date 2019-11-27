Wednesday, November 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Violence

JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah attacked in Mansehra

31 mins ago
JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah attacked in Mansehra

JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah was attacked Tuesday night in Mansehra’s Cheech. His hand has been severely injured.

According to the police, five people in two cars followed Kifayatullah’s car. They rammed into his car, forcing it to stop.

Kifayatullah, his two sons and another passenger were in the car. The police say the attackers all had their faces covered.

The attackers got out of the car and started beating the other group with rods. They all sustained injuries, with Kifayatullah sustaining severe injuries to this hand.

He was travelling to Mansehra from Islamabad. The group were taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

A case has been lodged and the police are searching for the assailants.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
Attack mansehra Mufti Kifayatullah
 
