A meeting of the JUI-F’s central leadership has been called on Monday to discuss the future of the Azadi March and what course it will take.

The leaders will be discussing whether they will be implementing their ‘Plan B’ or not.

They will meet at JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad.

The JUI-F will decide what to do after taking into account the opinion of the other opposition parties.