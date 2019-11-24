Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

JUI-F calls conference of all opposition parties on Nov 26

1 hour ago
JUI-F calls conference of all opposition parties on Nov 26

Photo: FILE

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has summoned a conference of all opposition parties in Islamabad on November 26, it announced Sunday.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman invited heads of the Pakistan Peoples Parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party and Qaumi Watan Party to attend the conference.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party, Jamiat Ulema Pakistan and Jamiat Ahle Hadees have also been invited for the conference.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif named on Sunday members of his party who would attend the Nov 26 conference. Raja Zafarul Haq would lead the PML-N delegation to the conference.

Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Ameer Muqam would also be part of the party delegation.

The JUI-F previously staged a protest sit-in in Islamabad against the government for nearly two weeks. Along with other opposition parties, it sought Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and a snap election in the country.

The party ended its sit-in and went on to block highways in the country in a bid to mount pressure on the government. However, neither of its two plans could achieve the desired result.

Opposition parties would now mull their next strategy against the government at the conference.

jui-f maulana fazlur rehman opposition parties
 
JUI-F, opposition parties, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, APC, government, Islamabad
 
