HOME > News

Judges urged to dispel perception of double standard of law

38 mins ago
Judges urged to dispel perception of double standard of law

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed on Monday to Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Gulzar Ahmed to dispel the perception of double standard of law in the country.

“I respect the intelligent Chief Justice Khosa and Justice Gulzar. I want to request them to set our country free by delivering justice,” the premier said while addressing a ceremony in Havelian on Monday.

“This has become a perception in Pakistan that there’s one law for the powerful and another for the weak. The history of our country tells us that our legal system can’t touch the powerful.”

He urged CJ Khosa and Justice Gulzar to “fix this perception”.

PM Khan said, “Our law should be such that if the weakest person stands against the mighty one then the former must be sure of getting justice.”

He said the government would fully back the judiciary but the institution had to restore the people’s confidence in it.

“The judiciary is to give confidence to a common man that there is one law for everyone,” the premier added.

ASIF SAEED KHOSA Gulzar Ahmed Imran Khan
 
