Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

JI to head to Islamabad on December 22

17 mins ago
JI to head to Islamabad on December 22

Jamaat-e-Islami will be heading to Islamabad for a protest on December 22.

Addressing a youth convention on Sunday, JI chief Sirajul Haq said that they would go to Islamabad to wake the rulers up.

Haq said because of the PTI government’s ‘tabdeeli (change)’, people had been sent to their graves. Instead of making factories, the government is making soup kitchens, he criticised, adding that the youth of the country don’t accept loans taken on interest.

He said the nation’s children aren’t safe with this PTI government.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Islamabad ji
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
JI, Islamabad, march, azadi march, siraj ul haq
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Chief justice takes on PM’s comments on Pakistan's justice system
Chief justice takes on PM’s comments on Pakistan’s justice system
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.