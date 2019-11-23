JI asks government to expel Norwegian ambassador from Pakistan

Calls for boycott of Norwegian products

“We demand that the government immediately expel Norwegian ambassador from Pakistan,” Sher Shah, a leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami, told SAMAA TV on Saturday. The demonstration was organised by JI.

The protesters have also called for a boycott of Norwegian products in Pakistan.

A group, ‘Stop the Islamisation of Norway’, held a protest against Islam on November 16 and attempted to burn a copy of the Quran.

Pakistan strongly condemned the incident on Friday. “We respect all the religions and expects others to respect ours,” Mohammad Faisal Khan, the spokesperson for the Foreign Office, had said in a statement.

In September 2019, a 22-year-old Norwegian man attempted to kill Muslim worshipers in a mosque in Oslo. Just three worshipers were inside the Al-Noor mosque when the shooter opened fire. He was overpowered by an elderly man. No one was killed in the attack.

The anti-Islam protest sparked anger among Muslims across the world. According to a reporter, over 150,000 Muslims live in Norway alone. According to Anadolu news agency, the Turkish government asked the Norwich government to “prevent such actions” and “bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible”.

“Islamophobia and xenophobia becoming ever more alarming recently is an issue that needs to be tackled immediately,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

“These attacks are not only aimed at Muslims, but also pose a threat to all humanity,” the ministry said.