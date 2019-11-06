Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Jhelum student beaten for scoring low marks on test: father

1 hour ago
A five-year-old child was beaten with wooden sticks by one of her teachers for scoring low marks on a test, her father said on Wednesday. 

The man said that his child, a student of class one at Quaid Public Primary School, is unable to walk because of the torture she suffered at the hands of her teacher.

“I don’t want any child to go through what my child did,” he said, adding that he wants the government to take notice of this.

He claimed that the principal isn’t listening to him and has declined to take action against the accused teacher.

The child’s mother and grandfather have, however, forgiven the teacher. They said that they don’t want to pursue the case.

﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Jhelum, corporal punishment, torture, child abuse, student,
 
