HOME > Politics

Islamabad sit-in will end with PM’s resignation: Pervaiz Rashid

1 hour ago
Urges people to pray for Nawaz Sharif's health



Senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid said on Friday that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Islamabad sit-in will end with the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“If Pervaiz Elahi could bring Imran Khan’s resignation, the dharna would end,” Rashid told SAMAA TV in an interview. He said the marchers would not leave without achieving something.

The PML-N leader further said that Nawaz Sharif's participation in politics depended on his health. “People should pray for Nawaz Sharif’s health,” he urged.

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has been staging a sit-in in Islamabad since October 31. The party seeks PM Khan’s resignation and snap polls in the country.

The government and its allies, including Punjkab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, have been holding talks with members of opposition parties. However, the two sides have not been able to reach an agreement so far.

Addressing participants of the Islamabad sit-in Thursday, Fazl said the government’s negotiators didn't have to come to him as it was a meaningless exercise.

“Come to us with the resignation,” the JUI-F said Thursday.











Azadi March maulana fazlur rehman Nawaz Sharif
 
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Fazl gives institutions two days to stop backing government
The reality of the JUI-F's Azadi March, in pictures
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
