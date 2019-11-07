‘Islamabad shop owners warned for providing tents to protesters’

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl leader Rashid Mehmood Soomro said on Thursday that the Islamabad administration served notices to shop owners for providing tents to participants of the JUI-F sit-in in the federal capital.

Addressing the protesters on Kashmir Highway, Soomro said on one hand, the prime minister was directing the administration cooperate with protesters during rain, while on the other, the administration was threatening and scaring shop owners.

Terming it “duplicity”, he explained that some protesters purchased tents, while others went to mosques and hotels during the rain.

“After that, the administration issued a warning to mosque committees and owners of shops and hotels, asking them to not provide space to protesters in the future,” the JUI-F leader said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter he had directed the Capital Development Authority chairman visit the site of the JUI-F sit-in to assess what relief and assistance could be provided to protesters in view of the onset of rain and changing weather conditions.

However, no official of the Islamabad administration visited the venue of JUI-F sit-in.

Refusing the offer for assistance, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi had also said that they would only take PM’s resignation.