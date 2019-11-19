Islamabad sanitary workers claim they haven’t been paid in months

Sanitary workers in Islamabad staged a protest outside the press club on Monday claiming that they haven’t been paid in months.

They said that neither the CDA or MCI have released their salaries for three months.

“Christmas is coming and prices of goods have increased so much,” said a protester. “The administration should pay us otherwise we will stop working”. The protesters threatened to stage a protest outside the Supreme Court if their demands aren’t met.

The CDA, on the other hand, claimed that the MCI should pay these workers as it has funds worth Rs1.5 billion in its accounts.

