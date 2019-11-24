Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad masseuses drug woman, rob her blind

48 mins ago
Islamabad masseuses drug woman, rob her blind

Don’t let just anyone into your home. You must have heard of domestic help robbing people blind but what about masseuses?

A family in Islamabad found out the hard way that some masseuses can’t be trusted either. A pair of women entered a house in Islamabad’s I-8 on the pretext of being masseuses and then robbed them.

The women stole items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees and took the CCTV footage with them.

The complainant, the woman’s husband, explained that two women came to the house. “When they came they said oh ma’am your feet are swollen, let’s do a foot massage but first drink some kahwah (tea),” he said. The woman of the house fell unconscious after drinking the tea.

The women may have taken the CCTV footage of the incident but they were caught on other cameras in the lane. The police are now searching for them using that footage.

ASP Wahab of the Islamabad police cautioned people against hiring any domestic help or even letting workers into their homes without references and police registration forms.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Islamabad robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
islamabad, police, robbery, theft, maalish wali, masseuse
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Chief justice takes on PM’s comments on Pakistan's justice system
Chief justice takes on PM’s comments on Pakistan’s justice system
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.