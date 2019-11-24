Islamabad masseuses drug woman, rob her blind

Don’t let just anyone into your home. You must have heard of domestic help robbing people blind but what about masseuses?

A family in Islamabad found out the hard way that some masseuses can’t be trusted either. A pair of women entered a house in Islamabad’s I-8 on the pretext of being masseuses and then robbed them.

The women stole items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees and took the CCTV footage with them.

The complainant, the woman’s husband, explained that two women came to the house. “When they came they said oh ma’am your feet are swollen, let’s do a foot massage but first drink some kahwah (tea),” he said. The woman of the house fell unconscious after drinking the tea.

The women may have taken the CCTV footage of the incident but they were caught on other cameras in the lane. The police are now searching for them using that footage.

ASP Wahab of the Islamabad police cautioned people against hiring any domestic help or even letting workers into their homes without references and police registration forms.