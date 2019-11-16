Islamabad High Court to hear Nawaz’s ECL name removal plea

The Islamabad High Court has said that it will hear Nawaz Sharif’s plea to have his name removed from the ECL so he can travel abroad for medical treatment.

The court, and the Lahore High Court, granted him bail and he paid the sureties they asked for but the government has now said that he needs to submit a Rs7 billion indemnity bond in order to leave the country. His legal team is challenging that.

The Islamabad High Court approved his petition for hearing on Saturday and has set the hearing on November 25. Justice Aamer Farooq will head the two-judge bench that will hear the case.

