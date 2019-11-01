Islamabad High Court hands Firdous Ashiq Awan another contempt notice

The Islamabad High Court has accepted Firdous Ashiq Awan’s apology in a contempt of court case. However, it issued her a fresh show cause notice for trying to influence the court’s proceedings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on information and broadcasting was issued a show cause notice in the case on Thursday. The court accepted her unconditional apology Friday morning.

She had commented on a court case against former premier Nawaz Sharif and said a “special court” had been convened in the evening to provide him “relief”.

She appeared before the court Friday morning. The bench hearing her case was headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah. During the heading, Justice Minallah said that Awan had an important role in the government and was the special assistant of a prime minister who valued rule of law.

He said that she commented on a matter that was still in court, which is why she had been issued a notice. You can comment on me and that won’t make a difference to me, but you compromised the petitioner’s right to fair trial with your comments, said the judge.

He said that he wouldn’t have issued her a show cause notice, but he only wanted to show her the effect of her comments. I know the prime minister wouldn’t have told you to say this, because he values rule of law, said Justice Minallah.

The judges made her read the court’s rules aloud during the hearing. If the law ministry hadn’t told you anything, then you could have asked a senior lawyer, said the chief justice. I have complete faith in my judges, he said, adding that they have the highest rate of disposing of cases in the past year. You committed contempt of court by saying that you wished the poor also had access to such justice but we are sitting here for the common man, said the judge.

We are only answerable to God, in whose name we took this oath, he said.

During the hearing, Awan said she never even thought of committing contempt of court.

