Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Islamabad cop thrashes worker for delay in his car’s service

57 mins ago
Senior officials have ordered his suspension

An assistant sub-inspector of the Islamabad Police thrashed on Sunday a worker at a car wash station for delay in service of his vehicle.

The worker said he even complied with the cops instructions, despite the fact that there were other vehicles in the queue.

The policeman started thrashing him after he failed to dry up the vehicle swiftly. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

However, senior officials have ordered suspension of and an inquiry against the policeman involved.

