ISI director-general, Imran Khan meet to discuss national security

The director-general of the premier intelligence agency of Pakistan and the country’s prime minister discussed matters pertaining to national security in a meeting on Tuesday, the government’s press information department confirmed.

Inter-Services Intelligence Director-General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM office for the Tuesday meeting.

These details were revealed in a one-sentence statement issued by the government after the meeting. It is not yet clear what specifically was discussed about national security. The meeting, however, comes a day after Inter-Services Public Relations DG Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the Pakistan Army and the government were on the same page.

The ISPR DG had told ARY News that there were no differences between the army and the government. It was the constitutional responsibility of his institution to support the democratically elected government, he had added.

Rejecting different rumours, Major General Ghafoor had said taht the army chief and the prime minister were in contact with each other.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.