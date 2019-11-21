Iqbal demands PTI present receipts of foreign funds it received

Questions why they asked for not making court proceedings public

Speaking at a press conference, Iqbal said the PTI didn't submit details of 23 accounts to the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said the ruling party employed delaying tactics for five years.

The senior PML-N figure said that opposition leaders demanded the PTI foreign funding case, filed by Prime Minister Imran Khan's friend Akbar S Babar, be investigated on a daily basis.

The joint opposition’s Rehbar Committee filed a petition in the ECP Wednesday, seeking a quick judgment in the case against the PTI.

The ECP accepted the opposition’s petition earlier on Thursday, announcing that it would conduct hearings every day.

"PML-N has no account that is not mentioned in the register, while PTI hasn't submitted details of 23 accounts to the ECP," Iqbal said further. "Those slinging mud on others claim to be Mr Clean themselves."

He said the party that had built its entire narrative on corruption turned out to be corrupt itself.

The PML-N leader questioned why the ones advising the people not to worry request for not making the court proceedings public.

He said that by pursuing the case, the opposition wanted to make sure that no foreign power could influence Pakistan.

"Who all the PTI took money from, it will have to provide its receipts," Iqbal added.