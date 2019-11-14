Wednesday, November 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Iqbal accuses govt of doing politics on Nawaz’s health

November 14, 2019
Terms it the 'worst joke' in Pakistan's political culture

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal accused on Wednesday the government of doing politics on former premier Nawaz Sharif's health.

"Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi's government is playing the worst joke in the country's political culture by doing politics on Nawaz Sharif's health," Iqbal said while speaking to SAMAA TV.

"There is no legal, moral or political basis for this," he said. "He (Nawaz) is being sacrificed to satisfy the ego of just one man."

The PML-N leader said there’s anger and resentment among the masses at present.

He also criticized the prime minister and members of his cabinet for their claims about a "deal" and NRO.

"Imran sahib keeps reiterating 'I won't give an NRO'," Iqbal said. "He should first elaborate on which NRO he can give."

