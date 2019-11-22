Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Intruders, immature individuals are ruling the country: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
Accuses PM Khan of posting false tweets regarding economy

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that "intruders, immature" individuals were ruling the country at present.

"This Imran sahib used to curse the parliament while he was on the container," Aurangzeb recalled, while speaking to reporters in Islamabad.

"Now when he's in the prime minister's chair, he has locked down the parliament."

The PML-N spokesperson criticised the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for hiding details of its accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan. She said none of the former and current wives of the premier had their tax returns declared.

"Neither is it informed that the entire family is corrupt, nor that the entire party is standing on funding through 23 fake accounts," Aurangzeb slammed.

"Businesses are closed, no employment opportunities are there and there's no food. And then he posts false tweets that the economy is improving."

She said the National Accountability Bureau didn't have the courage to lay its hands on a government representative. "Intruders, immature individuals are currently ruling the country," the PML-N spokesperson added.

She dared the prime minister to appear before the ECP every day. The election commission is set to hear the foreign funding case against the PTI on a daily basis from November 24.

Aurangzeb further said the NAB chief would also have to explain prolonged incarceration of individuals, when no allegation had been proven against them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Marriyum Aurangzeb, PM Imran Khan, PTI, ECP, foreign funding case
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.