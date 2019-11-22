Intruders, immature individuals are ruling the country: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Accuses PM Khan of posting false tweets regarding economy

"This Imran sahib used to curse the parliament while he was on the container," Aurangzeb recalled, while speaking to reporters in Islamabad.

"Now when he's in the prime minister's chair, he has locked down the parliament."

The PML-N spokesperson criticised the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for hiding details of its accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan. She said none of the former and current wives of the premier had their tax returns declared.

"Neither is it informed that the entire family is corrupt, nor that the entire party is standing on funding through 23 fake accounts," Aurangzeb slammed.

"Businesses are closed, no employment opportunities are there and there's no food. And then he posts false tweets that the economy is improving."

She said the National Accountability Bureau didn't have the courage to lay its hands on a government representative. "Intruders, immature individuals are currently ruling the country," the PML-N spokesperson added.

She dared the prime minister to appear before the ECP every day. The election commission is set to hear the foreign funding case against the PTI on a daily basis from November 24.

Aurangzeb further said the NAB chief would also have to explain prolonged incarceration of individuals, when no allegation had been proven against them.