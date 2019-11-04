Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Interpol gives former finance minister Ishaq Dar a clean chit

1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Interpol is no longer investigating former finance minister Ishaq Dar and has issued him a clean chit. 

It has denied the Interior Ministry’s request for a red warrant or red notice to be issued in his name. A red notice would essentially mean that Interpol would extradite Dar back to Pakistan.

But after reviewing evidence submitted by Dar, the international police agency has cleared him. It has issued him a letter saying that he is not subject to an Interpol notice or diffusion, therefore clearing him in any case.

Interpol has also directed all of its bureaus to delete Dar’s data files from their systems.

Some people and the PTI government have made me into a political target, Dar had contended. The former finance minister has been living in London since 2017.

In 2017, his lawyer, Khawaja Haris, told Islamabad’s accountability court that after attending the 16th Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, Dar had travelled to Jeddah where he fell ill and subsequently had to go to London for medical treatment. He has been in London ever since, despite cases being heard against him in the court.

He is being investigated for owning more assets than his known sources of income.

