‘Interaction with customers helps increase sales’

There are more than 72 million Pakistanis, mostly millennials, who use the internet on their mobile phones; not engaging with these people is not an option anymore. This is because a direct personalised engagement with customers can help increase sales and reduce costs while the opposite can frustrate one’s clients.

These revelations were made by representatives of Infobip, a mobile messaging solution provider and partner of WhatsApp. Speaking at a gathering of business clients in a local hotel on Wednesday, Amil Tvico of Infobip said if communication with customers is personalized, the business can increase sales by up to 10% and reduce cost by up to 15% as research shows.

On the contrary, Tvico said 71% of customers can get frustrated if their communication with the business is not personalised.

Anyone can start a business account on social platforms like WhatsApp to directly engage with their customers, but it has limitations. And that is the pitch Infobip has for its clients.

Guray Ozturk, Infobip Pakistan manager, says they provide application programme interface (APIs) for WhatsApp to business clients, which enables them to interact with millions of customers and vice versa simultaneously. This is done through chatbots, he told SAMAA Digital.

Giving an example, Ozturk said a bank customer can check services like personal loans, car loans, and home loans and even located the nearest branch or ATM without speaking to any customer care officer. All of this is done thought text and taps. The company shared statistics indicating 90% of users like to receive messages, not calls. These young people find it more convenient to engage through text messages. When it comes to business, more than 50% of people like to shop with a company they can send a message to.

This is the way to go. This is future as everything is getting digitised, said Ozturk.

But why WhatsApp, we ask.

Research shows 68% of people agree WhatsApp is the easiest way to connect with business, Tvico said. She added more people (85%) want to have a text-based conversation as opposed to just receiving information about products and services.

“If the communication with customers is personalized, 44% of people will repeat purchases,” she said.

