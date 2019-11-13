Institutions should ‘respect and support’ JUI-F’s protest, says Fazl

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, asked on Wednesday the state institutions to “respect and support” his party’s protest against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

“We are fighting this war for Pakistan,” Fazl said, as his party instructed its workers and supporters to move on to “Plan B” and block major highways in the country.

The JUI-F leader urged the “state powers” not to block the way of his workers, saying they shouldn’t go towards a “collision”.

The participants of the JUI-F’s Islamabad sit-in, who were sitting in Islamabad since October 31, Wednesday began dispersing and moving from the capital to their native towns and cities to implement the “Plan B”.

Related: JUI-F to block main highways as part of ‘Plan B’

“We will depart from here and will stand with you wherever you are,” the JUI-F chief told his supporters.

Fazl said they decided not to block roads within the cities as it would cause difficulties to the people.

“No ambulance should be blocked,” he said. “No patient should face any difficulty.”

The JUI-F chief told his workers to mount pressure on the government through the party’s “Plan B” and compel the prime minister to resign, so that fresh election could be held in the country.

Earlier, members of the JUI-F’s provincial chapters announced that they would block main highways and roads across the country as part of their “Plan B” against the government.

Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals

Maulana Attaur Rehman, Fazl’s brother, announced that their workers would block the GT Road from Peshawar to Rawalpindi, the Indus Highway in Bannu, Shahrae Resham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jacobabad Highway (Sindh-Balochistan border city) and other main roads across the country.

JUI-F Sindh leader Khalid Mehmood Soomro said his party would block Ghotki-Punjab Highway, Rohri-Multan Motorway, Hub River Road on Thursday.

Workers from Sukkur would reach Rohri-Multan Motorway at 2pm on Thursday, Soomro added.