Indian man thought Modi was depositing money in his account

An Indian national started receiving considerable sums of money in his account every month. Hukum Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, believed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keeping his election promise by distributing recovered black money among citizens, the NDTV reported.

However, it turned out that the manager of State Bank of India’s Alampur branch had assigned the same account number to two men bearing the same name. One was a resident of Rurai village and the other of Rony village.

After having his account opened, the Rurai village man went to Haryana for work and started depositing his earnings in the bank.

On the other hand, Hukum Singh of Rony village — who was still in Madhya Pradesh — was delighted to find large sums in his account every month. He withdrew a total of Rs89,000 over six months, each time thanking Modi for keeping his promise.

“Money came and I thought Modi ji was giving money so I withdrew it,” Singh of Rony village said.

The matter came to light only last month when Singh working in Haryana withdrew money from the account. He was disappointed to find only Rs35,400 in it, instead of Rs1,40,000 deposited by him.

The man working in Haryana also accused bank officials of trying to suppress the matter.