India takes down billboards praising Imran Khan

The Indian government took down all the billboards praising Prime Minister Imran Khan in Amritsar on Tuesday. Following this, the Sikh community has announced that it will stage a protest against the government.

The Sikh community had put up billboards with pictures of Prime Minister Khan across Amritsar to express their delight over the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. The corridor will be inaugurated by the premier on Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday.

The hoardings credited politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and PM Khan for being the “real heroes who made the Kartarpur Corridor a reality”. They were put up by Amritsar’s municipal councillor, Harpal Singh Verkha, who is known to be close to Sidhu.

Sidhu has already been granted permission by the Indian government to attend the corridor’s inauguration in Pakistan on November 9.

The Sikh community of Amritsar has announced that it will stage sit-ins and protests against this move by the government.