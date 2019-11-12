India is a cunning enemy: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has stressed the need to adopt a proactive approach to defeat India’s Islamic extremism narrative at international fora.

Talking to journalists on Tuesday, he underlined the need to evolve a comprehensive strategy to foil the “nefarious designs” of India against Pakistan and Kashmir.

Terming India a “cunning enemy”, the AJK PM suggested fixing the role of state government to itself plead the case of Kashmiris at global forums countering India’s false narrative effectively.

“Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the only one who had been fully aware of such malicious tactics of fanatic Hindu forces. RSS has completely hijacked the Indian BJP government. BJP’s ‘Akhund Baharat’ ideology is not only affecting Muslims, but other minorities as well,” he said.

Replying to a question, the AJK premier said that Pakistan is the main target and only hurdle in Indian “expansionist” designs. “I already told this in the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Islamabad Conference that India will not stop at the control line,” he said.

To another question, he said both BJP and Congress are the same and we shouldn’t expect good from either. India wants to destabilise Pakistan because it is a main hurdle in the way of India’s expansionist designs, he said.

He said the people of Azad Kashmir want normal relations between India and Pakistan, but not at the cost of Kashmiris.

“Pakistan’s ambassadors in Japan, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the European Union countries need to play an active role with reference to the Kashmir issue,” he said.

