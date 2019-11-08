India allows Sidhu to attend Kartarpur Corridor inauguration ceremony: Faisal

Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Narowal on November 9, Senator Faisal Javed said Friday.

Sidhu has been granted permission to attend inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor, Javed told the media after speaking with Sidhu over phone.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senator said Sidhu would be invited to address participants of the inauguration ceremony.

Sunny Deol, a Bollywood actor who is currently a member of the Indian Parliament from Punjab, is also coming to Pakistan.

The actor said earlier this week he is going to attend the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor in Narowal, Pakistan. Deol is affiliated with Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party.

“If I won’t go, who will? I’ll definitely go. It is my area and my home,” the ANI quoted Deol as saying. Three days later, New Delhi granted him permission to attend the ceremony.

The Kartarpur Corridor will serve as a passage between Pakistan and India for Sikh pilgrims. The pilgrims, also known as yatris, will be able to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur without a visa.

The gurdwara is built on the historic site where Baba Guru Nanak settled and assembled the Sikh commune after his missionary travels. It is also the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak.

