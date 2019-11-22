‘No greater treason than me letting these thieves go free’

There would be no greater treason against the country than me letting these thieves go free, said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a ground-breaking ceremony for multiple projects in Mianwali on Friday, PM Khan said Pakistan is finally on the right path, which is why these “unemployed politicians” came out onto containers. They didn’t come because they think the economy is bad, they came because they know it’s getting better, he claimed, referring to the JUI-F’s Azadi March. “Their political shops are closing.”

Claiming that he knows the “danger” they’re in, PM Khan said they know they will caught. They joined forces because they know we will get that money they stole back, he said.

The reason other governments didn’t bring change is because the system was corrupt, he said, bemoaning mafias sitting in every institution. Leaders won’t challenge these money-making mafias because they want to retain their seats, he said, slamming former president Musharraf for starting accountability and then stopping it once he was told he would lose his seat. “Imran Khan is not here to save his seat. I’m here to bring change,” he vowed.

Change will only come when we defeat this mafia, he said. “If this mafia stays, there will be no future for this country.”

The premier asked why politicians from opposition parties had fled abroad if they were innocent in money laundering cases. The Sharif family children all live in homes worth millions in London, he said, demanding an answer on where the money came from.

When the Supreme Court asked me where the money for my Bani Gala house came from or my London flat, I told them, he exclaimed. For 10 months I went to court and submitted 60 documents, he said.

Ours is the first government to make madrassa children our own, he said, vowing to help them. “That man who calls himself a maulana [Fazlur Rehman] lied to get them to Islamabad,” he claimed. What is the need for Jewish conspiracies when you’re around, he asked Fazl. And then the Jhoota Mandela, Shehbaz Sharif, arrived and spoke from his heart, said the PM. They’re trying to get back to the time when they freely looted the country, he claimed.

“As long as God keeps me alive, I will never let them go,” he vowed. There is no bigger treason than if I let them get away, he added.

Be my team and we will fight them, he urged the people of Mianwali.

Discussing former premier Nawaz Sharif, PM Khan said when he saw him climbing onto the plane to leave Lahore for London, he took out his doctors’ reports and placed them before him. “The reports said the patient’s condition was so bad that he could die at any time,” said the premier. There were at least 15 diseases in those reports, he said, counting off heart problems, kidney problems, diabetes and platelets, “something new we learnt about”. They said if he doesn’t get treatment abroad he could die at any time, he said.

“I just want to ask, did he see the plane and suddenly become healthy [enough to walk onto the plane] or was it the London air?” asked PM Khan. We need to investigate this, he said.

“All I can say is, God is great,” he said. But maybe he became well again after seeing that amazing plane, he added.

