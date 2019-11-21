Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Unregistered BMW becomes a thorn in Imran Ismail’s side

1 hour ago
Unregistered BMW becomes a thorn in Imran Ismail’s side

The governor of Sindh isn’t very happy. The province’s chief minister, with whom he is often at odds, has some ammunition against him in the form of an unregistered car. 

A black BMW was spotted in Governor Imran Ismail’s protocol bearing what is called a “fake” licence plate. The plate, which was black, unlike the official yellow Karachi licence plates, bore the registration number AAA-786.

But when you check on the Sindh Excise and Taxation department’s website, this licence plate is registered to a 1995 model Toyota Saloon owned by a man named Hussain Ahmed. That means it isn’t the car’s actual licence plate.

To top it all of, the car’s tax hasn’t been paid either.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addressed a press conference on Thursday and said what’s wrong is wrong. The issue has to do with the law, it has nothing to do with personal enmity, he clarified. He has asked the police to register a case and investigate this car.

According to him, this has made Governor Ismail mad. An FIR has also been registered at the Civil Lines police station but no one is named in the case. It was lodged on the behalf of the state.

The chief minister has asked the governor to have all his cars registered. He also vowed that strict action would be taken against whoever issued the fake licence plate. I will speak to the governor, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
imran ismail Murad Ali shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Ismail, Murad Ali Shah, bmw, imran ismail car, imran ismail bmw, pti, governor sindh, cm, sindh cm,
 
MOST READ
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Tharparkar hospitals on high alert as lightning kills 21
Tharparkar hospitals on high alert as lightning kills 21
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.