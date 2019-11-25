Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
IHC to take up contempt petition against PM Khan Tuesday

21 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court will conduct on Tuesday the hearing of a petition accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of committing “contempt of court”.

Saleemullah Khan, a former police official, had filed a petition in the court against PM Khan. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the petition.

In his petition, the former police official said that PM Khan committed “contempt of court” and tried to make the judiciary “controversial” in his November 18 speech.

PM Khan had requested the chief justice of Pakistan to end the perception that there were different laws for the powerful and weak.

The premier was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the second phase of Hazara Motorway in Havelian. He had asked judges to restore the people’s confidence in the judiciary.

The petitioner also submitted the video recording and transcript of PM Khan’s speech along with the petition.

CJP Asif Saeed Khosa has already responded to PM Khan’s speech. “Do not taunt us regarding the powerful,” the chief justice had said while speaking at an event on November 20.

“Whatever social segments criticise our judges should be a little cautious because they (judges) are working hard day and night,” Chief Justice Khosa had said.

