‘If Benazir can’t get justice, what hope do others have?’

If Benazir Bhutto hasn’t gotten justice yet, then what hope does the rest of Pakistan have, her son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked lawyers on Wednesday.

The PPP chairperson addressed the Multan bar court association where he said he and his family have stood witness to the kind of justice imparted by the judicial system in Pakistan. Today, we are still talking about justice, democracy and human rights, still thinking about and fighting for it, he said. “You can’t separate this struggle from the Bhutto family,” he said.

We respect our honourable judges and lawyers who fought against dictatorship and stood by democracy, he said. He praised the brave judges who, despite oppression, wrote dissenting notes that put their lives in danger as well as the layers who continue to defend clients and put their lives at risk.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto strengthened the courts and those courts sentenced him to death, he said. Ten years ago, then president Zardari sent a presidential reference to the Supreme Court to review the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and after 10 years I went and knocked on the doors of the court and tried to become party in the petition but we are still waiting, said Bilawal.

He said they want an apology from the court. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto hasn’t gotten justice after 70 years, how can the common man expect justice, he asked.

If you aren’t ready to give justice to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, then we ask the courts to give justice to his daughter, Benazir Bhutto, appealed Bilawal. We are still waiting for our independent judiciary to give Benazir Bhutto justice, he said.

If Benazir Bhutto, who was killed in front of the whole country, hasn’t gotten justice then how will the common woman, he asked.

