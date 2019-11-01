I will be Kashmir’s ambassador, spokesperson and lawyer, vows PM

I have become the ambassador and spokesperson for Kashmir and I will become their lawyer too, vowed Prime Minister Imran Khan. “I will defend you across the world.”

Today, our brothers and sisters, elders, children in Kashmir have been under curfew for three months, he said, calling the Modi government’s treatment of them “cruel”. They are kept like animals, not humans, he said. The whole Pakistani nation is behind you and praying for you, he told them.

Speaking at an independence day parade in Gilgit on Friday afternoon, the premier thanked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for their sacrifices during the 1947-48 independence movement and afterwards and said if they had not fought for independence, today, they too might have been in a similar situation as the people of Indian-held Kashmir. The passion to make sacrifices comes because of the belief in the oneness of God, he said. Life and death are in God’s hands and faithful Muslims don’t fear death, he said, vowing to use this model to make Pakistan into a superpower.

He said that this belief also gives people power and self-respect. We are the Holy Prophet (pbuh)’s community, he said, adding that Pakistan is the only country in the world made in the name of Islam. This is a big responsibility, he said, adding that the country must work on the model of the state of Madina. That state helped Muslims be the biggest power in the world for over 1,000 years, he said, and is the biggest model for us.

Today, we must work towards becoming like the state of Madina and adhering to those principles and building that foundation. When this country rises, it will be on those principles, especially those of justice and fairness, he said. “God will bless us.”

Speaking about the transformation of Gilgit, the premier said he first came to the area 52 years ago, as a student. When I came, Gilgit was a small city and there was no Karakoram Highway, he said, adding that he feared that the jeep would fall off the small road and go crashing down the mountain. Today, this area is open and free, he said.

“I have seen the world, especially beautiful places in the world, but I have never seen beauty like that of Gilgit-Baltistan anywhere else in the world,” he said. PM Khan added that Pakistan has opened for tourism and this will aid in the prosperity of the area.

He added that CPEC is a gateway for Gilgit-Baltistan and they will soon see the kind of development China is known for in the region.

He reminded them that due to their sacrifices, they are not experiencing what is happening in Indian-held Kashmir. “Don’t worry, God willing, Modi played his last card on August 5. Once the curfew is lifted, a sea of people will rise to get their independence. No power will stop Kashmir’s freedom.”

