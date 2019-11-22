How many sick prisoners are there in Pakistan, court asks

The Islamabad High Court wants a list of sick prisoners in all four provinces in the country. It directed the Ministry of Human Rights to submit these records during a hearing on Friday.

A detailed verdict will be issued on the important human rights issue, remarked Chief Justice Athar Minallah. The bench heard a petition filed by Khadim Hussain, a prisoner on death row at Adiala Jail in Lahore.

He filed a petition seeking medical facilities at the prison. A lawyer representing the Human Rights ministry also appeared before the court.

The chief justice said he will issue a written order in Hussain’s petition as well as the prisoners’ records case soon.