Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Human Rights

How many sick prisoners are there in Pakistan, court asks

1 hour ago
How many sick prisoners are there in Pakistan, court asks

The Islamabad High Court wants a list of sick prisoners in all four provinces in the country. It directed the Ministry of Human Rights to submit these records during a hearing on Friday.

A detailed verdict will be issued on the important human rights issue, remarked Chief Justice Athar Minallah. The bench heard a petition filed by Khadim Hussain, a prisoner on death row at Adiala Jail in Lahore.

He filed a petition seeking medical facilities at the prison. A lawyer representing the Human Rights ministry also appeared before the court.

The chief justice said he will issue a written order in Hussain’s petition as well as the prisoners’ records case soon.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
human rights islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad High Court, prisoners, islamabad, athar minallah, court, human rights, adiala jail
 
MOST READ
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.