How many peas can you really get for Rs5?

Vendors debunk Firdous Ashiq Awan’s claims

You get it so expensive because middlemen jack up the prices, she claimed at a press conference.

But when SAMAA TV spoke to some vendors, they told us the actual amount of peas you can get for Rs5 and it was far less than a kilogramme. Some buyers say they’re unhappy with how out of touch the special adviser is with the reality of people’s lives.

They are also upset with the rising price of vegetables and other necessities. The price of tomatoes recently shot up in Karachi as well.