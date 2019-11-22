Sindh CM hoping for arrival of a new prime minister

Says PM Khan has failed to run the country’s affairs

The chief minister said so on SAMAA TV show 'Nadeem Malik Live'. He lamented that it had been a year that he had not had a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Imran Khan wants to run the country from Islamabad," Shah said, adding that the current system didn’t appear to be working anymore.

PM Khan had failed to run the country's affairs, he maintained.

Speaking about his party's co-chairman, the chief minister said serving prison term was nothing new for former president Asif Ali Zardari.

"Asif Ali Zardari is in illegal custody of NAB for the past six months," he said, adding that the former president had already served 11 years in prison without having committed any offence.

Shah said the condition of the former president was actually "very bad". He also questioned transfer of cases against Zardari to Rawalpindi.