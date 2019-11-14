Thursday, November 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Politics

Highways, roads to be blocked by JUI-F in Balochistan

60 mins ago
The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl issued on Thursday a schedule pertaining to blockade of roads and highways in Balochistan.

JUI-F’s Balochistan chapter chief Maulana Abdul Wasay and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Abdul Rahim Ziyaratwal held a press conference in Quetta to announce closure of highways as part of their “Plan B” against the federal government.

They said national highways would be blocked in Khuzdar and Loralai on Friday.

The highways leading to Jacobabad in Sindh and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Balochistan would be blocked in Dera Murad Jamali and Zhob on November 16, according to the JUI-F.

The Quetta-Taftan and Quetta-Chaman highways would be blocked on November 17. Similarly, roads leading from Quetta to Karachi and Peshawar would be closed on November 18.

Maulana Wasay said after the closure of these highways, their next step would be to block all highways across the province at the same time. However, its date would be announced later, he added.

The JUI-F leader said their protest was peaceful and urged authorities to not obstruct it.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
