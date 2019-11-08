Friday, November 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Violence

Head of government-run hospital shot dead in Khanewal

1 hour ago
The head of a government-run hospital was shot dead by unknown men in Khanewal on Friday, police said.

Two men riding a motorbike opened fire on the vehicle of Dr Ashar Masood on the National Highway, according to the police. He was the medical superintendent of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Mian Channu.

Dr Masood was critically injured and shifted to THQ Hospital, from where he was referred to Nishtar Hospital, Multan. He, however, succumbed to his wounds on way to Nishtar Hospital.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered immediate arrest of culprits and sought a report from Multan regional police officer.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
khanewal Murder Police
 




 


 
 
 
 
 
 
