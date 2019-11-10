Has designer Ali Xeeshan tied the knot?

Ali Xeeshan, a prominent figure of the Pakistani wedding couture, reportedly tied the knot Sunday afternoon.

A selfie of the newly-married couple did the rounds on on social media. Very soon, Instagram flooded with wishes for Xeeshan, followed by more pictures from the event.

His wife, Myrah, donned a blush pink and gold wedding wear. Xeeshan, on the other hand, wore an off-white sherwani.

A video of the celebrated designer helping his wife by fixing her dupatta also circulated on social networking sites.

The designer was also seen dancing with his wife in one such clip.