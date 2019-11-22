‘Harasser’ arrested for blackmailing woman in Karachi’s Nazimabad

A man from Multan who reportedly harassed and blackmailed a woman on social media was arrested in Karachi on Friday by the FIA’s Cyber Crime Cell.

The victim filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell. The police tricked the man into thinking the woman was inviting him to her house in Nazimabad and then arrested him when he arrived.

“The man used to harass the woman on social media,” said Deputy Director Abdul Ghaffar. He sent the woman her own pictures and blackmailed her with them, he said.

The police have confiscated a memory card from him that contains pictures of and other data on the woman.