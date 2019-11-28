Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Hamza Shahbaz’s jail stay extended till December 12

2 mins ago
Hamza Shahbaz’s jail stay extended till December 12

Hamza Shahbaz will be staying in jail for a while longer. An accountability court extended on Thursday his judicial remand in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, appeared before the Lahore court on Thursday. His father, Shehbaz Sharif, did not appear because he’s in London.

Shehbaz’s lawyer submitted a request to excuse him from appearing. The court summoned NAB’s reply on it.

The request has been attested by the Pakistani high commission, argued Shehbaz’s lawyer.

During the hearing, Hamza was given a copy of the reference. The hearing was adjourned till December 12.

Both Hamza and Shehbaz have been indicted in the case.

