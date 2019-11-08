Govt to provide Rs6b to Utility Stores Corporation

The federal government has decided to immediately provide Rs6 billion to the Utility Stores Corporation to ensure provision of essential items including flour, ghee, sugar, rice and pulses to the people at reduced rates, it said in a statement Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

In his remarks, the prime minister said it was the priority of the government to provide relief to the masses. “It is our utmost effort to provide special relief to lower income and poverty stricken groups.”

PM Khan said the government took difficult decisions in view of the tough economic situation, but they helped stabilize the economy. He said the economic indicators had improved and they would record further improvement in the days to come.

The premier promised to make every possible effort to provide relief to the masses. He directed the USC administration ensure immediate provision of essential commodities to the people after receiving the amount sanctioned by the government.

The USC chairman and managing director told the premier the grant would help visibly bring down the prices of essential commodities.

They said it would help reduce the price of 20kg flour bag by Rs132, sugar by Rs9 per kg, ghee by Rs30 per kg, rice by Rs20 per kg. The prices of pulses would go down by Rs15, the USC officials added.

The premier was also informed about the steps being taken to check corruption in the USC and ensure adequate supply of essential commodities at the outlets.

PM Khan directed for the use of information technology to check corruption in utility stores.