HOME > Government

Govt team, Rahbar Committee striving to find ‘middle way’

38 mins ago
The Rahbar Committee of the joint opposition and the government’s negotiations team have been striving to find a “middle way” out of the current political crisis.

The two sides held talks in Islamabad on Tuesday, after which Asad Umar and Shafqat Mehmood left for the PM House.

Speaking to the media after the talks, Umar said they would again meet the Rahbar Committee. He, however, didn’t specify time for their next meeting.

Akram Durrani, who heads the Rahbar Committee, said they presented their demands for PM’s resignation and a snap election today as well.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who heads the government’s team, said their talks with the opposition committee were still continued.

“Both are trying to find a middle way,” he said. The minister said they wanted a dignified way out for the opposition as well.

Khattak said a final decision had yet to be made.

Meanwhile, sources informed SAMAA TV that the two sides agreed on investigation of alleged rigging of the 2018 election in the country.

They said the government had offered to constitute a judicial commission to probe alleged poll rigging.

Progress was made with regard to the opposition’s demand for election reforms, the sources said further.

The government team reportedly told members of the Rahbar Committee that they also wanted to see the election commission strengthened.

With additional reporting by Zulqarnain Iqbal. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
