HOME > Transport

Govt suffers Rs35m loss due to Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus suspension

3 hours ago
The government has lost more than Rs35 million in the past week due to the suspension of Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus service.

The service has been suspended indefinitely since October 31 in view of an ongoing protest against the government by the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority has been incurring Rs3.5 million to Rs4.5 million loss in revenue every day, said an official from the metro bus administration.

Residents of the twin cities have also been facing difficulties in travelling. Day-to-day movement in the area of the protest, H9, has been restricted as the protesters have been camping there for a week.

“It has gotten very difficult to reach office on time,” said one resident. “Not just time, most of our money is spent in fares that have suddenly skyrocketed.”

Some universities have even changed their schedule for mid-semester examinations in the wake of the protest.

