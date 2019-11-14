Govt submits record of people in internment centres in SC

The government of Pakistan submitted on Thursday the record of people detained in seven internment centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The record was submitted in court in a sealed envelope. A five-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, is hearing an appeal moved by the federal government against the judgment of the Peshawar High Court that declared unconstitutional the controversial Action (in Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance 2019.

The PHC had also declared as unconstitutional the functioning of internment centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after its merger with the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

During the hearing, Attorney-General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor told the court that the army established internment centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2015.

The attorney-general told the court that keeping someone in detention is not punishment. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, another member of the bench, remarked that he was surprised to hear Mansoor’s argument that keeping someone in detention is not a form of punishment.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the attorney-general if keeping someone in detention and then prosecuting them is not double punishment.

The CJP asked how such a law could be maintained in this country.