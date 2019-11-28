Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Government

Govt hails ‘historic’ verdict on army chief’s extension

1 hour ago
Govt hails ‘historic’ verdict on army chief’s extension

The federal government hailed on Thursday the Supreme Court’s verdict on extension of the army chief’s tenure as “historic”, saying the court provided it guidance on legal matters.

“This is a historic verdict. The court guided us,” Attorney General Anwar Mansoor said at a joint press conference in Islamabad.

He said different things came up during hearings of the case, on which no verdict had been given to date.

“Extension continued to be given since the 1973 Constitution the way it was given this time,” the attorney general said.

“This act was never challenged so that someone could realise that they did a wrong thing.”

He said the prime minister was determined for the implementation of the constitution and law.

Former law minister Farogh Naseem said that comments of lawyers and judges should not be taken as a verdict. They could say anything to lighten the atmosphere, he added.

Naseem lamented that breaking news was flashed about the “admonishment” of Shehzad Akbar, the attorney-general and himself. He said they would have been replaced, had they been reprimanded by the court.

“India was getting amused by our fake news,” he said. “We all should demonstrate responsibility.”

Naseem said this wasn’t a case in which journalism expertise should have been exhibited. “The court announced the verdict for the welfare of Pakistan,” he added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM’s aide on Information, said this case must not be linked with any personality. The court didn’t take action because of a person, she added.

“The court fixed the error in the procedure,” the PM’s aide said.

Naseem further said the army chief’s extended tenure would start from midnight on Friday. The federation and the parliament had the prerogative to decide about the span of the tenure in the next 6 months, he added.

