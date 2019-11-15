Govt decides to hold debate on bills presented in NA

The federal government has decided to hold debate on bills and ordinances it presented in the National Assembly last week.

After the government’s change of policy, the opposition has also decided to retract its no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

The bills that had already been approved would again be presented in the House. The government would try to reach a consensus with the opposition on the bills and ordinances presented in the assembly on November 7.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati said a debate would be held in the next session on the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019 and other bills. He said they would try to reach a consensus on them.

PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif said they had brought a no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker, however, now it has been retracted.

Asif said the government would draw back all bills ordinances and refer them to concerned committees to review after a debate in the House.

Ayaz Sadiq said they wanted the house proceedings to run in a cordial manner. He said this would also add to the parliament’s dignity.