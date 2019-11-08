Friday, November 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Politics

‘Govt committee doesn’t have ability to understand JUI-F’s stance’

2 hours ago
Photo: JUI-F media team

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that the government committee, that has been holding talks with the opposition’s committee, doesn’t have the power to convey the JUI-F’s stance to the government.

Addressing the participants of the Azadi sit-in in Islamabad, Fazl said that the government’s negotiators come and go but they don’t have the ability to understand the JUI-F’s stance.

The JUI-F leader said that the government’s attitude appears to be that of “collision”, adding that the ministers are delivering speeches against the opposition parties when their own committee is negotiating with the opposition parties.

Fazl said that the nation will not accept any kind of law being passed in the “fake assembly”. He added that the nation will not accept “fake legislation”.

We need to rid the country of such people, Fazl said referring to the government. We consider the incumbent government a “qabza group”.

“You have made the parliament and executive of Pakistan controversial,” the JUI-F leader said.

Praising the armed forces for restoring peace in the country, Fazl said that achieving peace wasn’t possible without the sacrifices of the nation.

“Did we render sacrifices so the illegitimate and incompetent people could rule us?” he asked. “We consider them a qabza group and Pakistan wasn’t made for any qabza group.”

